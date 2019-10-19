Darling Hair Hosts Former BBNaija Housemates (Photos)

BBNaija Darling Hair
BBNaija’s Mike and Cindy

One of the official sponsors in the just concluded Big Brother Naija show, Darling Hair, has hosted a celebration for some of the housemates from the show.

Darling was the official hair sponsor for the just concluded reality TV show which lasted for three months.

Hosting  Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Ike, Elozonam, Diane, Sir Dee, Kim Oprah, Thelma, Cindy, Avala, Khafi, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay and Joe, the hair brand also gave winners their prizes from the games in the BBNaija house.

Venita and Sir Dee to received their cheques of 500,000 naira each as winners of the Darling task while in the house.

See Photos Here:

BBNaija Darling Hair
BBNaija’s Ike and Mercy
BBNaija Darling Hair
BBNaija’s Sir Dee Receiving Reward
BBNaija Darling Hair
BBNaija’s Frodd
