Darling Hair Hosts Former BBNaija Housemates (Photos)

One of the official sponsors in the just concluded Big Brother Naija show, Darling Hair, has hosted a celebration for some of the housemates from the show.

Darling was the official hair sponsor for the just concluded reality TV show which lasted for three months.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: Venita Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Darling Nigeria

Hosting Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Ike, Elozonam, Diane, Sir Dee, Kim Oprah, Thelma, Cindy, Avala, Khafi, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay and Joe, the hair brand also gave winners their prizes from the games in the BBNaija house.

Venita and Sir Dee to received their cheques of 500,000 naira each as winners of the Darling task while in the house.

See Photos Here: