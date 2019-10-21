Daughter Reacts As Her Father, Jide Kosoko Dances ‘Gbe Body’ (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, was filmed doing ‘Gbe Body’ dance move while standing in the midst of two other men.

However, what caught the attention of most web users was his unusual mode of dressing.

The actor, who was dressed in a pair of jeans and jersey, had on a durag on his head, neck chains and rings on his hand which is something you find most youngsters wearing nowadays.

Kosoko’s daughter, Bidemi stormed his comment section after she caught wind of the video saying,

“Daddy wat is this

“Who is teaching u all this things ke and this ir dressing is not from here”

Watch the video below: