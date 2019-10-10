Davido And Chioma Enjoy Romance In The Kitchen (VIDEO)

Talented singer Davido real name, David Adeleke, has been spotted enjoying a nice romantic moment with fiancee, Chioma, in the kitchen.

In the video, the heavily pregnant Chioma was seen cooking while Davido professes his love to her.

Davido only recently went on his knees to ask for the hands of Chioma in marriage with the latter going on to say ‘yes’ to the proposal.

Their wedding has since been fixed for next year ‘2020’ with a date expected to be made public soon.

Watch the video below: