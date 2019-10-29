Davido Arrests Girls Who Falsely Accused Him On Social Media (Video)

Popular singer, Davido and his crew have arrested the girls who falsely accused the singer of impregnating one of them in a viral video.
Recall that some days ago, two ladies made an allegedly prank video accusing the singer of impregnating one of them.
In a new development, the ladies have been arrested. Watch the video below:
– Davido and his crew finally nabbed and arrested the girls that accused him of allegedly impregnating one of them.
