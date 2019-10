Popular musician, Davido, took to his Instagram page to celebrate Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin kingdom, sharing same birthday with his newborn son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke.

­

Recall Davido was invited by the Oba to perform during his coronation as the 40th Oba of Benin Empire.

Also Read: ‘No one is allowed to wear beads in my kingdom henceforth’ – Oba of Benin

Davido quickly took to social media to celebrate the Oba with the caption;