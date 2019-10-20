Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy

Nigerian artiste Davido has welcomed a new child with his soon-to-be wife Chioma.

The duo who are said to be married next year has welcomed a new child which has left fans happy for them.

Information Nigeria recalls that it was at the Headies Awards yesterday that Davido announced that he was at the delivery room which made him unavailable for the event.

Davido has also shared a picture with him posing with the latest Adeleke offspring.

In his post, he captioned it: “OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

See The Post Here: