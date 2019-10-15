Davido Deposits Over N35m To Get 30BG Jewelries For His Crew (PHOTOS)

Popular Nigerian singer and owner of DMW record, David Adeleke, real name ‘Davido‘ has been spotted making a cash deposit of %100 000 which equates to N36m at the famour jewelry shop ‘Icebox’ to get his crew the luxurious 30BG ring and jewelry.

This was made known by the jewelry shop with a repost done by the singer via his Instagram page.

Read Also: Davido And Chioma Enjoy Romance In The Kitchen (VIDEO)

As it stands, the likes of Asa Asika, his manager, hypeman, Special Spech, DJ Ecool, and others would soon start rocking the luxurious items in a few weeks.