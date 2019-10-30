Davido Orders Release Of Girls Who Falsely Accused Him

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and the ladies
Davido and the ladies

A few days ago, social media almost went on a meltdown after two young girls posted a video of themselves claiming singer Davido impregnated one of them.

The girls in the video had claimed Davido is irresponsible after he refused to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

Read Also: Davido Arrests Girls Who Falsely Accused Him On Social Media (Video)

The singer got the girls arrested and shared a video online which soon caused many to drag the ‘Risky’ singer while others pleaded with him to release the girls.

Taking to his Twitter page, David finally accepted to see to their girls’ release tweeting;

Davido
Davido

 

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Reno Omokri

‘If you know you’re not going to marry her, then free her’ – Omokri

Buzzing today: Kanu Nwankwo to run as president in 2019

[Photos]: Nigerian man shares amazing pictures of cake made in form of a generator

[Photos]: Nigerian man shares amazing pictures of cake made in form of a generator

FG confirms the outbreak of bird flu in seven states. find out the states

Can Super Eagles win the 2018 Russia World cup? See 6 totally hilarious replies from Nigerians

Buzzing Today: Wole Soyinka, Funke Akindele

Buzzing Today: Nigerian Footballer Dies in Fatal Auto-crash

Mr Latin, and Odunlade Adekola escapes death as Armed robbers attack their car

Four armed robbers arrested in Ogun State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *