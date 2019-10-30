Davido Orders Release Of Girls Who Falsely Accused Him

A few days ago, social media almost went on a meltdown after two young girls posted a video of themselves claiming singer Davido impregnated one of them.

The girls in the video had claimed Davido is irresponsible after he refused to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

Read Also: Davido Arrests Girls Who Falsely Accused Him On Social Media (Video)

The singer got the girls arrested and shared a video online which soon caused many to drag the ‘Risky’ singer while others pleaded with him to release the girls.

Taking to his Twitter page, David finally accepted to see to their girls’ release tweeting;