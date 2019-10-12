Davido Panics As He Features Zlatan Ibile, Wurld, Naira Marley, Shizzi In A Track (Photo)

‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido has taken to his Twitter page to announce an upcoming collaboration with budding musicians, Zlatan, Wurld and Naira Marley.

The track will also be produced by DMW in-house producer, Shizzi.

The singer took to the micro-blogging platform to say that he is scared about the collaboration.

Although, the DMW boss has already worked with Zlatan Ibile on popular songs, Bum Bum and Osanle in the past, he is yet to work with Naira Marley and Wurld.

Wurld is a Nigerian singer who prefers to call his genre of music, Electro Fusion.

Fans seem to be the most excited about this upcoming single.

See full post below: