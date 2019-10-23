Davido Places N1M Bounty On Girl Who Accused Him Of Impregnating Her

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has promised to give the sum of 1 million naira to anyone who can provide details regarding the ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them.

The singer had shared a post promising to deal with the ladies after one of the ladies claimed they had met him through his manger, Lati and one of them ended up having sex with him at Eko Hotel and Suites which led to her getting pregnant.

Taking to his Insta-story, Davido wrote,

“This hoes going to jail.. mark my words”.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner then took to Twitter to confirm what he said with the words,

“Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!”

The singer is currently looking for the ladies so he can take up legal actions.

See the post below: