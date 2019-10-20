Davido Pops Bottle Of Champagne; Reveals Name Of His Son (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is definitely in a celebratory as he filmed popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the arrival of his first son.
Chioma gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in the early hours of Sunday in the United Kingdom.
The singer shared the beautiful photo of himself holding his baby via Instagram with the caption:
“OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ???”
Watch the video below:
"My boy here man
My son here man!!!" @iam_Davido is soo fvcking happy rn!!!!😂😂😂😂
Congratulations OBO pic.twitter.com/K6BpKptPrj
— 🐂ⓖⓔⓝ_ⓩ 👅 *•.¸♡ last born ♡¸.•* (@__tactic__) October 20, 2019