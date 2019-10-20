Davido Pops Bottle Of Champagne; Reveals Name Of His Son (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is definitely in a celebratory as he filmed popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the arrival of his first son.

Davido and his son
Davido and his son

Chioma gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in the early hours of Sunday in the United Kingdom.

The singer shared the beautiful photo of himself holding his baby via Instagram with the caption:

“OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ???”

Read Also; Wizkid Brings Naira Marley On Stage At #StarboyFest London02 Arena (Video)

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#Davido reveals the name of his son

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Bayero weeps, Jonathan says Boko Haram not spirits

Omoyele Sowore

BREAKING: Court Rejects Suit Challenging Sowore’s Detention

70 Year Old Man Certified Dead Wakes Up In Benue Morturary | Photos

Borno: Troops destroy IED factory, rescue 10 persons

Fans raise eyebrow as Mercy Johnson locks lips with her little daughter in new photo

#2019Election: APC assures supporters of victory in re-run elections

Cancer kills 10,000 Nigerians every year – Minister

See what a grandmother did to her grandchild ( Find out what was the child’s offence )

Lagos Housewife Arranges Her Kidnap, Then Did This (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *