Davido Prays For Fans, Followers On Twitter

Nigerian singer Davido has been tagged a powerful man of God following his recent tweet on Twitter.

The singer, who took to his Twitter to share a powerful word of prayers to his fans, has now been tagged a man of God, making ‘pastor David’ trend on Twitter.

Davido, who recently welcomed a son, was recently caught in a cross of controversy when two ladies accused him of getting one of them pregnant.

Taking to Twitter, Davido wrote: “I declare into your life! Where you ought to be highly placed, you will not be replaced there. Your seat of glory will not be empty. You will sit gloriously to eat the fruit of your labour. Your land will not fail to bear fruits in its season.”

