Davido Prays For Fans, Followers On Twitter

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Singer Davido
Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has been tagged a powerful man of God following his recent tweet on Twitter.

The singer, who took to his Twitter to share a powerful word of prayers to his fans, has now been tagged a man of God, making ‘pastor David’ trend on Twitter.

Davido, who recently welcomed a son, was recently caught in a cross of controversy when two ladies accused him of getting one of them pregnant.

READ ALSO – Are You The First To Get Pregnant For Davido? Internet Troll Attacks Chioma

Taking to Twitter, Davido wrote: I declare into your life! Where you ought to be highly placed, you will not be replaced there. Your seat of glory will not be empty. You will sit gloriously to eat the fruit of your labour. Your land will not fail to bear fruits in its season.”

See The Post Here:

Nigerian Singer Davido
Davido’s Tweet
Tags from the story
Davido
0

You may also like

Wow! Checkout Mayweather’s N10Million Tennis Table (Photos)

#BBNaija: How I’ll feel if Cee-c, Lolu leave show – Bambam reveals

Wizkid Stylishly Shades Davido At The Royal Albert Hall In London.

RI.P: Great Nollywood Icon Amaka Igwe Passes On

Nicki Minaj Gives A Sneak Peek Of What Her 2015 Calender Would Look Like

Nicki Minaj Gives A Sneak Peek Of What Her 2015 Calender Would Look Like

I Do Not Lie About My Lifestyle, I Only Talk About What I Have – Reminisce

#BBNaija: Tboss’ NYSC Photo Surfaces Online, See Nigerians reaction

Toyin Aimakhu’s Husband Buys Her A New Red Toyota Camry As Valentine Present

Sex Therapist, Jaruma Reveals How Robbers Who Attacked Her Returned Her Properties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *