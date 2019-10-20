Davido Reacts As Wizkid Sends Him Congratulatory Message On New Baby

by Valerie Oke
Davido welcomes baby boy
Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido has reacted to a message from his colleague, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid on the birth of his son, David Adeleke Jr.

The singer welcomed his first son from his wife, Chioma on Sunday, October 20th, with the news taking the whole of the Nigerian social media sphere by storm.

Wizkid had sent a congratulatory message to Davido from London, UK and an elated Davido responded saying God has blessed both of them.

In a tweet on Sunday, the ‘If’ crooner wrote: Congrats my brother @wizkidayo on your show … I Dey wait my Son since … as God bless you today him come bless me too !!! More to come Blood !!!!! I see your Message ❤️❤️ My guy!!

0

