Davido Reacts To Rumours That He Impregnated A Lady

by Temitope Alabi
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has finally reacted to a video making rounds about him.

The video saw two young women claiming the singer impregnated their sister and refused to take responsibility.

Taking to his twitter page, David said he will ensure the girls pay as what they sai in the video is a lie.

In his words;

Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!

— Davido (@iam_Davido) October 23, 2019

