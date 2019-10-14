Davido Replies Internet Troll Who Mocked His Voice

Nigerian artiste, Davido has given a savage reply to an Internet troll who attacked him for having a terrible voice.

The Internet troll has said that Davido’s voice was a problem that he needed to fix.

This came after Davido had asked what interesting show he could watch on Netflix.

The fan replied to him saying: “You have bigger problems like your voice.”

That was when Davido replied him saying: “Wey your papa and mama dey dance to”

See His Post Here: