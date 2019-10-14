Davido Replies Internet Troll Who Mocked His Voice

by Michael
Davido
Afro Music Artiste Davido

Nigerian artiste, Davido has given a savage reply to an Internet troll who attacked him for having a terrible voice.

The Internet troll has said that Davido’s voice was a problem that he needed to fix.

READ ALSO – Davido Panics As He Features Zlatan Ibile, Wurld, Naira Marley, Shizzi In A Track (Photo)

This came after Davido had asked what interesting show he could watch on Netflix.

The fan replied to him saying: “You have bigger problems like your voice.”

That was when Davido replied him saying: “Wey your papa and mama dey dance to”

See His Post Here:

Davido
Tweet between Internet Troll and Davido
Tags from the story
Davido
1

You may also like

Eva Alordiah: “I’d Give Anything To Work With Jesse Jags and 2face

See what Man Did To Noble Igwe’s Photo

‘Listen to understand’ – OAP, Dotun blasts all his haters

Hot, Curvy DORIS ONYEMA And Her Story

Photos Of D’banj’s late Son, Daniel D’ Third

Nigerian Woman Calls Outs Her Best Friend Who Tried To Destroy Her Matrimonial Home

Willow Smith is now 17 … and now looking like a super model (photos)

Chris Brown speaks out over Quavo, Karrueche’s Relationship, says “I feel disrespected”

Former BBNaija Housemate, Cee-c

BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Cee-C Sends a heart-warming message to Ubi Franklin

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *