Davido Reveals What It Feels Like To Have A Wife

by Valerie Oke
Teddy A and BamBam
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, real name ‘Davido‘ can’t stop gushing about his love, Chioma, as he took to his Twitter handle to share that ‘ain’t nothing like waking up to your wife.’

Reacting to his assertion, former BBNaija housemate, Teddy A, said ‘absolutely.

Davido and Chioma are currently expecting a baby with their wedding set to come up in 2020.

Also, Teddy A had his traditional wedding with fellow former BBNaija housemate, Bam Bam, in September and they are also reportedly expecting a baby as well.

