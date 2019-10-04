Davido Shows Fans Who He Is Rooting For In BBNaija Final (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to his Twitter to show his followers who he is rooting for at the Big Brother Naija final show.

The artist has endorsed Omashola to win the ongoing 2019 Big Brother Naija show.

He also acknowledged that Tacha and Kim Oprah are his friends.

In his own words: “I had 3 friends in the big brother house and I said to myself, It wouldn’t be fair if I chose one .. the 3 were Kim Oprah tacha and omashola .. since it’s just down to one !! It’s only right ! So I say omashola for the win!!’

