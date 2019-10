DMW boss and Nigerian singer, Davido has added a new member to his record label.

The new dad and ‘Risky’ crooner just took to Twitter to announce that Lil Frosh has been signed into his label.

Sharing photos from the young rapper signing his contract, David wrote;

WELCOME LIL FROSH TO DMW/AMW/30BG !!!!! LETS GO!!!