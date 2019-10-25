Davido Signs Lil Frosh To DMW

by Temitope Alabi
Lil Frosh
Lil Frosh

DMW boss and Nigerian singer Davido has added a new member to his record label.

The new dad and ‘Risky’ crooner just took to Twitter to announce that Lil Frosh has been signed into his label.

Read Also: Davido To Sue Susan For 30 Billion Naira Over False Pregnancy Claim

Sharing photos from the young rapper signing his contract, David wrote;

WELCOME LIL FROSH TO DMW/AMW/30BG !!!!! LETS GO!!!

Lil Frosh signs to DMW
Lil Frosh signs to DMW

This is coming just moments after the singer took to his Twitter page to announce the arrival of his album while appreciating everyone who saw to it being finished.

Tags from the story
Davido, DMW, Lil Frosh
0

You may also like

[Video]: Watch as Model slumps and dies on runway

[Video]: Watch as Model slumps and dies on runway

Tboss Shares Cuddled Up Picture With Mystery Man

“You Brought This On Yourself” — Actor John Njamah to Mercy Aigbe

Slay Queen Parades Her ‘B*obs’ on Social Media in Style (Photo)

BON Bans 2face, D’banj, Iyanya And Others Because Of COSON

Uche Ogbodo: “Why My One Month Old Marriage Crashed”

Uche Ogbodo: “Why My One Month Old Marriage Crashed”

Few Months After Lavish Wedding, Groom Jailed For Rape In The United Kingdom

Omawumi Begs Her Fans For Assistance, Many Fans Oblige (Photos)

‘My experience with post-natal depression’ – Nigerian blogger, Emeh Achanga writes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *