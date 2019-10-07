Davido Storms Owerri With Friends To Celebrate Mercy’s Victory (Video)

by Amaka

Popular singer, Davido and celebrity barman, Cubana chief-priest had a blast, celebrating Mercy Eke after she won the 2019 BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ show.

Davido
Nigerian singer, Davido

The two friends, took to the streets, shutting down night clubs and streets on Sunday.

The singer, who is currently in Imo state to see his in-laws, took out time to celebrate with his friends.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had revealed that he was rooting for former housemate, Omashola, while adding that Kim Oprah and Tacha were also his favorites before they were evicted from the reality show.

Mercy was pronounced the winner after polling the highest votes.

A new photo of Tacha shows that she has wiped off the tatoo of the singer between her boobs.

Watch the video below:

 

 

 

