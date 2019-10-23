Davido To Sue Susan For 30 Billion Naira Over False Pregnancy Claim

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has announced that he has found the ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them.
Recall that in the morning, a viral video of a lady (Helen) accusing the singer of impregnating her sister (Susan) got people talking.
Reacting to this, the singer placed a bounty on the ladiês heads, and right now, after the identities of the accusers have been found, the singer has revealed that he will sue them for N30 billion for damages.
See his post below:
FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages !!! Dem go shit that money for kirikiri !! Now back to #RISKY
— Davido (@iam_Davido) October 23, 2019