Davido To Sue Susan For 30 Billion Naira Over False Pregnancy Claim

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has announced that he has found the ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them.

Davido and the sisters
Davido and the sisters

Recall that in the morning, a viral video of a lady (Helen) accusing the singer of impregnating her sister (Susan) got people talking.

Also Read: Davido Reacts To Rumours That He Impregnated A Lady

Reacting to this, the singer placed a bounty on the ladiês heads, and right now, after the identities of the accusers have been found, the singer has revealed that he will sue them for N30 billion for damages.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Davido, helen, Susan
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Talks Tough As She Fights Dirty On Twitter (Photos)

China beef up their Military Spending by 7 percent

21yr old Nigerian Man Dies in The US after his Car Crash (Photo)

United Nations reacts to threat issued to the Igbos by the Northerns

“Not all good looking young men out there are ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys” — Zonal PPRO writes open letter to SARS officials

2015 elections: Tinubu meets Buhari to plan PDP’s downfall

At Least Our Athletes Didn’t Run Away: Runaway African Athletes Seek Asylum in UK

President Buhari meets Tinubu and Bisi Akande

Federal government announces partnership with CNN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *