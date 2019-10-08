Davido’s Bouncer Flings A Fan At Lagos Airport (Video)

by Amaka

A video clip recently emerged online showing the moment a bouncer of popular singer, Davido flung a fan who attempted to touch the music entertainer.

Davido and his bouncers
Davido and his bouncers

According to the video, the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner had just arrived Lagos airport when excited fans began running towards him so they could get a glimpse of him.

Information Nigeria recalls the musician was in Owerri to celebrate Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke.

During his arrival, the singer was closely guarded by bouncers so he doesn’t get mobbed.

Unfortunately, one of his bouncers had pushed a man while carrying out his duty.

Web users were highly displeased at the act and wondered why the singer would allow his bouncer do such.

Watch the video below:

