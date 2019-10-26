Davido’s Dad Debunks Rumours He Is Expecting New Baby

by Valerie Oke
Davido and his Dad
Davido and his Dad

Following reports by controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, that Deji Adeleke, Davido‘s Dad, is currently expecting a baby with a young lady in her 20s, a family source who spoke with PM News on behalf of the ‘Baba Olowo’ has debunked such report.

kemi Olunloyo who broke the news via her Instagram page wrote:

‘So happy for #BabaOlowo Deji Adeleke expecting a baby soon with his girlfriend. This lovely young lady in her late 20’s has been sent to America to coop like Chioma cooped in UK. Davido gets double joy. New baby & new sibling in 12 mos. For the baba ke! A new OBO.

The family source in his reaction noted that the business mogul is only expecting more grandchildren.

His words:

“It was Davido who recently had a baby and the entire family is really grateful to God for that and very soon also Adebayo Adeleke a.k.a BRED , an hip-hop sensational artist will be adding another bundle of joy to the family as his wife is slated to put to bed soon”.

