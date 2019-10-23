Davido’s Dad Expecting Baby With Lady In Her 20s: Kemi Olunloyo

by Eyitemi
Davido and Dad
Davido and Dad

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has announced that Davido‘s dad, Deji Adeleke, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend whom she describes as a lady in her later 20s.

She made this known via her Instagram post on Wednesday, 23rd October.

Her words:

So happy for BabaOlowo Deji Adeleke expecting a baby soon with his girlfriend. This lovely young lady in her late 20’s has been sent to America🇺🇸 to coop like Chioma cooped in UK. Davido gets double joy. New baby & new sibling in 12 mos. For the baba ke! A new OBO👶🏾🍼 on the way. Prince Ned Nwoko and Ooni of Ife Kabiyesi oya now. Babies need to be pumped out for the visionary year 2020

See screenshot below:

