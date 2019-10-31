Davido’s Daughter, Imade, Tiwa Savage’s Son, Jamil Share A Toast To Their Friendship (Video)

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun are often seen hanging out together, especially at events.

In a recent video, the pair attended a friend’s birthday party under the supervision of Imade’s mum, Sophia Momodu where they shared a toast to their friendship.

Information Nigeria recalls Jamil, who recently clocked 4 on July 23, was celebrated by his mum and friends with a cute birthday treat and his bestie, Imade, was present to celebrate with him as they both shared a hug.

