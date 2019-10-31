Davido’s Daughter, Imade, Tiwa Savage’s Son, Jamil Share A Toast To Their Friendship (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke and Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil Balogun are often seen hanging out together, especially at events.

Imade Adeleke and Jamal Balogun
Imade Adeleke and Jamal Balogun

In a recent video, the pair attended a friend’s birthday party under the supervision of Imade’s mum, Sophia Momodu where they shared a toast to their friendship.

Information Nigeria recalls Jamil, who recently clocked 4 on July 23, was celebrated by his mum and friends with a cute birthday treat and his bestie, Imade, was present to celebrate with him as they both shared a hug.

Watch the video below:

