‘Davido’s Prayer Is More Christian Than That Of Adeboye – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian On-air-personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to a tweet that Nigerian afro-music star, Davido tweeted.

In Davido’s tweet, he made a heartfelt prayer for his fans and followers, wishing them every good thing he could think of.

Following his tweet, ‘Pastor David’ kicked off to trend on Twitter and now, controversial OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted.

Taking to his Instagram, the OAP pointed out that the prayer Davido made is more Christian than that of General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor Adeboye.

He wrote: “This as a prayer by Davido is 1 million times more Christian than Adeboye’s prayer and in line with true Christianity, which preaches faith combined with works. A true Christian should, therefore, say AMEN to Davido’s prayer and GOD FORBID to Adeboye’s prayer for Nigeria to move forward as a nation! ~FRZ”

See His Post Here: