‘Dead Ex-Wife’ Visits Man On Day Of His New Wedding

A Twitter user identified as olamipos_tabiti has recounted how her cousin found out that her husband-to-be is married.

According to her, the man had told her cousin that his wife was dead but refused taking down her photos in his house.

However, the woman whose husband claimed was dead, showed up at the wedding with proof of their marriage.

In her tweet, she had said: “My cousin is getting married today or should I say supposed to get married today, and a Lady showed up in her house as the husband’s housewife, of which the man told her his wife is late, True life story”

