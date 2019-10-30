Deduct Tithe Straight From Workers Salaries: Archbishop Begs Government

Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the archbishop of Kampala(Uganda), has called on the state government to help the church by deducting tithe directly from workers salaries, Citizen Kenya reports.

According to the online news platform, Lwanga made the call during a mass where he said Christians are fond of running away from paying tithe.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,”

Read Also: Nollywood Actor, Yomi Black Mocks Pastor Oyedepo Over Comment On Tithe

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

“I was told Germans made agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” he concluded.