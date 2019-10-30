Deduct Tithes From Salaries, Archbishop Begs Government

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has advised the Ugandan government to deduct tithe from workers salary before they are paid.

He stated this while delivering a mass in which he said the failure to pay tithe by members is affecting church project.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” said Archbishop Lwanga.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

The Archbishop stated that he wants Uganda to practice what Germany is practicing where Germans who are Catholic, Protestant and Jewish have a tax system for the church.

“I was told Germans made agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” Archbishop Lwanga added.



