Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido, Chioma On New Born Baby

by Michael
Dele Momodu
Former Presidential Candidate Dele Momodu

Former Nigerian presidential candidate Dele Momodu has sent out a congratulatory message to Davido and his wife Chioma.

The Ovation Media Chairman took to his Instagram to send out his congratulatory message as he also expressed his gratitude for the safe arrival of the child.

READ ALSO – ‘Please Pick That Phone And Call President Muhammadu Buhari’ – Nigerians React to Dele Momodu’s Tweet

The afro music star and his wife welcomed a new baby today and have also taken to their individual social media space to make this known.

In Dele Momodu’s post, he wrote: “Congratulations to DAVID & CHIOMA… May God almighty continue to bless and protect you and yours…”

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, Dele momodu
