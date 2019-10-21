Delivery Man Gets Pranked, Goes Unclad After Getting Aroused By Oyibo Woman (Video)

A delivery man from an undisclosed food outlet stripped to his boxers after he was sexually aroused by a white woman in a skit by popular comedian, Zion Ubani alias Zfancy.

In the skit, the white woman identified as Catherine, who she is also from Russia, seduced the man in a bikini and fishnet.

The delivery man then charged the lady 20, 000 to spend 1 hour in the room with her.

The lady and the man both took turns in taking off pieces of their clothes.

However, while the man was about to pull off his trousers, Zfancy appeared, pretending to be Catherine’s boyfriend.

The delivery man got on his knees pleading with the comedian unknown to him that it was all planned.

Watch the hilarious video below: