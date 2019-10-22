‘Dentist Charged Me N3million To Clean My Teeth’ – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh just revealed how much she was charged to have her teeth washed.

According to the mom of one, she had gone to the dentist to have her teeth cleaned, just before the procedure was to start, she thought to ask how much it would cost.

Tonto went on to say that she was told N3million to have the procedure, an amount that caused her to immediately leave the dentist office.

Read her post below and share your thoughts on it with us;