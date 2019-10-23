Despite Your Big Bum, Your Are Without A Boyfriend, Uriel’s Mum Mocks Daughter

For BBNaija housemate, Ngozi Uriel Oputa, simply known as ‘Uriel Music star’ has shared the hilarious clip of her mum mocking her for being without a boyfriend.

According to the video, Uriel drew first blood when she made a hilarious remark about the woman, unknown to her that she was dealing with the queen of troll, she got multiple exchanges.

The exchange was so fierce that she quickly got into her shell and couldn’t say a word again.

The reality TV star only recently announced that she has bought her first car ever.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B37uc_dHiqb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link