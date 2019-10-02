Did Gbajabiamila Rock A Bulletproof Vest Under His Agbada At Independence Day Parade? (Photo)

by Verity
Femi Gbaja
Femi Gbajabiamila at Independence Day Parade

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the house of representatives, has sparked up controversies with his attire to the Independence Day parade at Aso Rock.

Gbaja who wore a white “agbada” with blue cap, was one of those who inspected the parade after Senate President Ahmad Lawan, as Nigeria’s number four citizen.

As Gbajabiamila walked on the red rug laid for distinguished personalities, it became apparent that he had an unknown object under his ‘agbada’.

Read Also: Let’s Work Together As One, Speaker Gbajabiamiala Urge Nigerians

Was the speaker of the House of Reps wearing a bulletproof vest or something more serious?

 

Tags from the story
Bulletproof Vest, Femi Gbajabiamila, independence day, Nigeria At 59
