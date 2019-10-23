Die Hard Fan Paints DJ Cuppy’s Gelato On His Chest (Photo)

DJ Cuppy has won the heart of a fan who painted the art cover of her recent single Gelato.

The fan, who expressed his love for her, painted the art cover of the gelato song on his chest and shared the photo on his social media page.

She also took to her Instagram to share the photo of the fan’s artwork as she expressed her love and appreciation for his efforts.

Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the post: “Awon fans mi! LOVE MY CUPCAKES… They go so hard for me! 😫🍧😭🧁 #GELATO #GELATOCHALLENGE #TEAMCUPPY”

See Photo Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B39FOaHpye4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link