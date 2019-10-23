Die Hard Fan Paints DJ Cuppy’s Gelato On His Chest (Photo)

by Michael
Nigerian Artiste DJ Cuppy
Nigerian Artiste DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy has won the heart of a fan who painted the art cover of her recent single Gelato.

The fan, who expressed his love for her, painted the art cover of the gelato song on his chest and shared the photo on his social media page.

She also took to her Instagram to share the photo of the fan’s artwork as she expressed her love and appreciation for his efforts.

READ ALSO – Uche Maduagwu To Cuppy: I Will Wash Your Pant, Dress Everyday If You Marry Me

Taking to her Instagram, she captioned the post: “Awon fans mi! LOVE MY CUPCAKES… They go so hard for me! 😫🍧😭🧁 #GELATO #GELATOCHALLENGE #TEAMCUPPY”

See Photo Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B39FOaHpye4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy, Gelato
0

You may also like

Actress Mercy Johnson Petitions Police and EFCC Over Strange Call She Received

“My Ring Finger Is Still Bare” – Linda Ikeji Debunks Engagement Rumors

Movie Producer sues Virgin Atlantic for N1Billion over copyright violation of Dagrin’s “Ghetto Dreamz”

Movie Producer sues Virgin Atlantic for N1Billion over copyright violation of Dagrin’s “Ghetto Dreamz”

“I Used My WAEC Lesson Fee To Pay For Instrumentals Of My First Song” – Yung6ix

Beyonce’s Dad Is So Broke He Is Selling Off Old Pictures And Souvenirs

Yvonne Nelson: “Ladies Do Not Date Showbiz Guys”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spotted on a low key stroll together in LA (Photo)

Kevin Spacey to take a break from acting “to seek evaluation and treatment”

Music: Sarkodie Ft. Scata Bada – State Of Mind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *