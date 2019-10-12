Dino Melaye Calls Smart Adeyemi His Political Wife, Says He Will Win Again

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that he will defeat his opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi when the new election is conducted.

Senator Dino Melaye

Recall that on Friday, Appeal court cancelled the senatorial election of February that saw the vociferous personality win, and ordered the conduct of a fresh election in the senatorial district. 

In a post on his Instagram page, Melaye expressed that he will defeat his political wife smart Adeyemi again the third time.

Watch video below:

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, kogi, Smart Adeyemi
