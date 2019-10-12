Dino Melaye Joins Nollywood; To Feature In ‘Equity Unbound’

According to Chinyere Onyemekara, the country director of Pillars of Hope African Initiative (POHAI), the financier of the TV series, she said:

Equity unbound TV series is a soap opera that holistically ex-ray the quality of justice system in Nigeria and its attendant effect on both the masses, the elites, and the government.

“It is a mind-blowing expository drama presentation of the human rights challenges of an ordinary common Nigerian. A good example of the issues treated in this series is the recent report by BBC, on the pervasive threat of “sax for grades and sex for Marks” in Nigeria’s institutions of learning.



“A 120mins pilot episode of Equity unbound TV series has been shot with so many celebrity Actors and with state of the art equipment cum professionals and highly motivated crew.

“The idea of this is to use drama as an effective tool of communication to correct the ills and promote an acceptable social justice system in Nigeria.

“Gentlemen of the press, you will agree that Africa and Nigeria, in particular, are far behind in terms of the perfect justice system and equitable society.

“We at POHAI has taken it upon ourselves to expose these shortcomings for the purpose of strategic attention and correction:

“We hereby call on members of the fourth estate of the realm, civil society groups, the international community, cooperate organizations, Nigerian government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to support in whatever way possible to bring this humanitarian project to fruition,”

He would be joined on the set of the movie by prominent actors like Linc Edochie, Victor Decke, Chief Bruno Iwuola and Paul Sambo.

Speaking with a journalist at his Abuja base, the controversial lawmaker expressed joy at being part of the TV series.

His words:

“I’m happy to have participated in the series, especially as it will help correct social problems in the country. I am not a greenhorn in acting because I emerged as the best actor during my NYSC program.

“I am ready to serve this country in any capacity and I feel that participating in the series is another way of contributing my quota in correcting the social ills in Nigeria.

“If I have such opportunity again I won’t hesitate to take it,” Melaye stated.