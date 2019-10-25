DJ Cuppy, Broda Shaggi Hilariously Do The ‘Oya Hit Me’ Pose (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy and comedian, Broda Shaggi were pictured doing the latter’s kung fu style ‘oya hit me’ pose in the former’s music video, Gelato.

Broda Shaggi and DJ Cuppy
Broda Shaggi and DJ Cuppy

Information Nigeria the disc jockey had surprised the comedian with a birthday cake his birthday party in September.

The two, who met through the disc jockey’s ex-boyfriend, Asa Asika, have continued to remain close friends so it was pretty easy for the comedian to get a feature on her music video .

Taking to her Insta-story, the Gelato music crooner shared the hilarious photo with the caption:

“DID YOU SPOT @BRODASHAGGI IN THE GELATO VIDEO”

See the full post below:

DJ Cuppy's post
DJ Cuppy’s post
