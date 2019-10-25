DJ Cuppy, Broda Shaggi Hilariously Do The ‘Oya Hit Me’ Pose (Photo)

Nigerian Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy and comedian, Broda Shaggi were pictured doing the latter’s kung fu style ‘oya hit me’ pose in the former’s music video, Gelato.

Information Nigeria the disc jockey had surprised the comedian with a birthday cake his birthday party in September.

The two, who met through the disc jockey’s ex-boyfriend, Asa Asika, have continued to remain close friends so it was pretty easy for the comedian to get a feature on her music video .

Taking to her Insta-story, the Gelato music crooner shared the hilarious photo with the caption:

“DID YOU SPOT @BRODASHAGGI IN THE GELATO VIDEO”

Read Also: Actor John Dumelo Turn Garbage Truck Pusher Ahead Of Ghana 2020 Election

See the full post below: