DJ Cuppy Shares Cleavage-Baring Outfit After Work Out (Photo)

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Nigerian DJ and music producer, DJ Cuppy has shared a photo of herself wearing a cleavage-baring outfit following her workout session.

The music DJ who has shared this photo may just be making a statement as she rocks in this Adidas sports outfit.

Cuppy who has had the spotlight on her for a while now, following her latest hit single ‘Gelato’ with Zanku crooner, Zlatan Ibile is rooting for a spot with the Adidas team.

Following her post, she captioned it: “I’m going to be NUMBER 1! 🥇 @AdidasLondon”

See The Photo Here:

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy’s Instagram Post
