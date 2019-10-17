Do Not Copy My ‘Non Diplomatic’ Character, Tacha Pleads With Ladies

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has advised ladies not to emulate the controversial behaviour she exhibited during her time in Big Brother house.

Tacha
Tacha

The reality star who just began her media tour, visited the Beat FM and gave answers to lingering questions about her journey in the reality show.

OAP Olisa asked the disqualified housemate if she sees herself as a role model, the reality star said she wants young ladies to strive and be motivated to make it in life and but they should not copy the ‘Non-diplomatic’ character she exhibited while in the Big Brother Naija house.

