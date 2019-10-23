‘Do Not Marry For Love, Marry For Security’ – Tiny Harris Shares Marriage Advice She Got

by Temitope Alabi

Tiny Harris

Singer and mom Tiny Harris has shared the marriage advice she got many years ago.

Tiny who is married to multi-award winning rapper T.I, in a new interview with him, revealed that she was advised to marry for security and not love.

Read Also: Master P denies hooking up with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, calls out blogger who broke the story

According to Tiny, this advice was given to her by Kandu Burruss’ mom.

The interview has since caused a stir online as many have taken to different platforms to share their thoughts on it with many agreeing with the advice Tiny Got.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
Tiny Harris
0

You may also like

International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA): Regional Project Coordinator Vacancy

Tracking Device Exposes iPad Thief in Abuja

2019 Election: APC insists there is no automatic ticket

DJ Cuppy andDangote

Dangote, Otedola’s Daughter Have Sunday Lunch Together

37 Things Every Woman Needs To Know Before Having A Baby

There's a difference between being nice and being tough - Akin Alabi

Dear Young Men, Stop looking for women who will share in your suffering – Akin Alabi

Flavour reportedly proposed to Anna Banner, who still lives in his house

9 Ways Long Distance Strengthened My Relationship

[Confession] We Both Made Mistakes And She Broke Up With Me, I Have Moved On But I Just Can’t Love Anyone!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *