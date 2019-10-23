‘Do Not Marry For Love, Marry For Security’ – Tiny Harris Shares Marriage Advice She Got

Singer and mom Tiny Harris has shared the marriage advice she got many years ago.

Tiny who is married to multi-award winning rapper T.I, in a new interview with him, revealed that she was advised to marry for security and not love.

According to Tiny, this advice was given to her by Kandu Burruss’ mom.

The interview has since caused a stir online as many have taken to different platforms to share their thoughts on it with many agreeing with the advice Tiny Got.

Watch the video below;