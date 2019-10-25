Doctor Suspended After Baby Was Born Without Face, Nose, Eyes

by Valerie Oke

72-year-old Cele prophet buries young woman he impregnated near his church

A Portuguese obstetrician has been suspended as a pregnant woman under his care gave birth to a baby without nose, eyes and part of his skull.

The parents of baby, Rodrigo were said to have been unaware of their son’s severe physical abnormalities until he was born earlier in October.

Read Also: Why Masturbation Is Injurious To Both Men And Women: Nigerian Doctor

This prompted the Medical council officials to suspend Doctor Artur Carvalho over allegations of negligence.

There have also been other complaints, dating back more than a decade, that involved other babies which have provoked widespread outrage.

Tags from the story
Artur Carvalho, Portugal
0

You may also like

Ortom Seeks End To Fresh Killings In Benue

Lagos Has Not Banned Hijab In Public Schools – Commissioner

LAMATA Rebuilds Asphalt BRT Lanes With Concrete Pavements

Fuel Scarcity: NLC Urges Buhari To Put An End To Mass Suffering Of Nigerians

Tony Anenih’s appointment shows Jonathan is not ready to do better in 2013 – Cleric

Navy Intercepts Vessels Containing 250,000 Liters Of Oil In Rivers

Buhari Mourns Chukwuma Azikiwe’s Demise, Says He Has Lost A Caring Friend

Siblings Kill Mother In Edo Over Alleged Witchcraft

CBN To Revert N5, N10, N20, N50 Polymer Naira Notes To Paper By June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *