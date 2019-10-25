Doctor Suspended After Baby Was Born Without Face, Nose, Eyes

A Portuguese obstetrician has been suspended as a pregnant woman under his care gave birth to a baby without nose, eyes and part of his skull.

The parents of baby, Rodrigo were said to have been unaware of their son’s severe physical abnormalities until he was born earlier in October.

This prompted the Medical council officials to suspend Doctor Artur Carvalho over allegations of negligence.

There have also been other complaints, dating back more than a decade, that involved other babies which have provoked widespread outrage.