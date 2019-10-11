Dollar Rains As Ned Nwoko Thanks Jaruma For Attending Wife’s Birthday

Popular sex therapist, Jauma and her husband, Senator Fahad Isabor stepped out together for popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’s birthday dinner.

The businesswoman, who recently welcomed a set of twins, received dollars as push gifts from billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to Instagram, Jaruma shared photos from the celebration as well as the money she received with the caption:

“It was a great day 🎉 Happy Birthday once again Sweetheart @regina.daniels

.

Dear friends, please help me thank Our Senator @greatprincened he made it rain on my baby”

See the photos below: