Don Jazzy Begs FG To Legalize Cannabis

Popular Music producer, Don Jazzy has appealed to the Federal Government to legalise the use of marijuana in the country.

Recall that some days ago, the music producer took to social media to celebrate one year since he quit smoking.

Also Read: Nigeria @ 59: We Need To Reflect On Where We Got It All Wrong ⁠— Don Jazzy

Now, in a lenghty thread on Twitter, the Mavin records boss writes passionately telling the FG about the health and immense economic benefits that could be dereived if Cannabis is legalised.

See his tweets below:

Isn't it laughable that health-edangering cigarettes are still legal in the same country where Cannabis is illegal? When exactly are we going to join the booming global cannabis industry and trade? #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/ckLEtHpV5A — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

We always have one excuse or d other not to tap into other resources that aren't crude oil. ust d same way our multi bn $ iron ore deposits were abandoned bcos of their garangue minerals content when we can actually improve their economic values thru beneficiation #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/akVszgeyHz — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

Should we now let that stop us from seeing other benefits of this plant? One of the most important cannabinoids found in Cannabis is Cannabidiol, which can be supplied as CBD oil. #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/vcjyHxkXmB — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

This isn't to say that THC doesn't also have its positive effects which includes increased appetite, pain relief, sleeping aid e.t.c but abuse of it causes memory loss, coordination problems and it can also induce schizophrenia. #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/FURm1fqrj2 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

The best extraction method is done by adding CO2 liquid to d plant and allowing d constituents to separate under d right temperature and pressure. The successful separation of THC from Cannabis has allowed for medical use of marijuana in many countries overseas. #VoiceOfTheDon — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

It won't only help the economic development of the country, it will also create jobs for many Nigerian youths adding to 64,389 jobs the Cannabis industry created in 2018 as reported by Leafly and Whitney Economics. #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/hIQnBDW65b — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

In Nigeria, we spend 100s of bns annually on imported tobacco products and that can be very injurious to our economy in the long term. #VoiceOfTheDon — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

How can we achieve this legally? I might not be a student of law but I can at least give my opinion here. I think there are so many conflicting laws on Cannabis legislation. #VoiceOfTheDon — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019

Maybe Drugs and Cannabis can be moved to the concurrent list in the constitution, so that state houses of assembly can legislate on them just like in the United states. #VoiceOfTheDon pic.twitter.com/XZl64sNgj2 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 3, 2019