Don Jazzy Begs FG To Legalize Cannabis

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Music producer, Don Jazzy has appealed to the Federal Government to legalise the use of marijuana in the country.

Recall that some days ago, the music producer took to social media to celebrate one year since he quit smoking.

Now, in a lenghty thread on Twitter, the Mavin records boss writes passionately telling the FG about the health and immense economic benefits that could be dereived if Cannabis is legalised.

See his tweets below:

 

