Don Jazzy Laments Over Economic Underdevelopment In Nigeria

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has expressed worries over the economic underdevelopment in Nigeria.

Nigerian Music Producer - Don Jazzy
According to the music producer, the macroeconomics of Nigeria has been mismanaged from the beginning.

He expressed that a significant factor contributing to the mismanagement of Nigeria’s economy has been the act of forming new policies by each administration while neglecting the old ones.

See his tweet below:

