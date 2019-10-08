Don Jazzy Sends Message To Upcoming Nigerian Artistes

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has sent a message to every upcoming act out there following a message he got from one of them.

The artiste had sent a message to the Mavijn boss asking for a ‘free record deal’.

According to Don Jazzy, ‘Times are hard. It gets frustrating I know that. I wish I could sign everybody but I can’t. But pls don’t give up and most importantly don’t be forced to send this sort of messages guys pls. Keep working and your time will come’