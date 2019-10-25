‘Don’t Be Quick To Mock Anyone’: Hushpuppi

by Michael
Hushpuppi
Dubai based socialite Hushpuppi

Dubai based big boy, Hushpuppi has taken to social media to advise his followers and fans not to be quick to throw stones at people during their trying times.

His post is coming in line with Mompha’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Information Nigeria recalls that Nollywood Actress, Charity Nnaji is among many Nigerians that have mocked and trolled Mompha during this period.

While Mompha’s foes mocked him on social media, many expected Hushpuppi to use the opportunity to step on Mompha, whom he has had several clashes with.

However, Hushpuppi toed a different part by advising against mocking anyone’s trial time.

See His Post Here:

Hushpuppi
Hushpuppi’s Post
