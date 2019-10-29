Don’t Hike UNIMAID Fees Becuase Of Boko Haram — Senate

The senate has asked the management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) not to proceed with the implementation of the recent hike in school fees and charges.

According to the Senate during its plenary session on Tuesday, following a motion introduced by Abubakar Kyari, senator representing Borno north that the increase in fees could push the students out of school and join the Boko Haram insurgent group.

The institution’s governing council had recently in a meeting considered and approved an increase in charges and fees for students.

Charges such as registration, collection of certificates, inter-university, inter-departmental transfers as well as hostel maintenance were affected.

The school agreed that collection of certificates would become N15,000 for degree and N10,000 for diploma while the inter-university transfer was raised to N150,000 within Nigeria and N250,000 for abroad.

Kyari said the decision could also worsen the security situation in Borno and the north-east where the insurgency has been on for more than a decade.

Following Kyari’s request, the Senate subsequently halted the process and mandated its committee on tertiary education and TETFUND to engage with the management of the university to take action on the increment to enable the committee carry out an investigation on the matter.