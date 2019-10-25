‘Don’t Make Hard Working People Look Stupid,’ Police Warns Nigerians

A Nigerian Policewoman has sent out a note of warning to ‘get-rich-quick’ individuals who do whatever it takes to make and ends meet.

The policewoman identified as Opetodolapo, warned them to stop flaunting their ‘ill-gotten’ riches which are intimidating to hardworking individuals in the country.

She also hinted that it makes hardworking individuals look stupid and incompetent.

According to her: “If you really want to show opulence and display wealth extraordinaire, please don’t also forget to display how you worked hard to acquire them in order to avoid stories that touche. Honestly, I come in peace.”

See Her Post Here: