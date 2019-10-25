‘Don’t Make Hard Working People Look Stupid,’ Police Warns Nigerians

by Michael

A Nigerian Policewoman has sent out a note of warning to ‘get-rich-quick’ individuals who do whatever it takes to make and ends meet.

The policewoman identified as Opetodolapo, warned them to stop flaunting their ‘ill-gotten’ riches which are intimidating to hardworking individuals in the country.

She also hinted that it makes hardworking individuals look stupid and incompetent.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actor Accuses Policewoman Of Tearing Her Cloth Just To Incarcerate Him

According to her: “If you really want to show opulence and display wealth extraordinaire, please don’t also forget to display how you worked hard to acquire them in order to avoid stories that touche. Honestly, I come in peace.”

See Her Post Here:

Policewoman
Opetodolapo’s Post
Tags from the story
Nigeria Police Force, NPF, yahoo boys
0

You may also like

Odi Threatens To Press Criminal Charges Against CBN Over N37.6bn Compensation

I Remain Committed To Ekiti Peace Both In And Out Of Office – Fayemi

Al-Makura Lays Foundation For N17.5bn Airport

Nigeria Is Still United Only By God’s Grace – Adeboye

Photo Speak: Shell Exposes World’s Largest Illegal Oil Refinery In President Jonathan’s Backyard

State Governors Owing Salaries Lack Moral Right To Remain In Office – Issa Aremu

IBB Receives National ID Card, Says Scheme Will Boost Security

25-year-old Woman Charged For Car Theft, Impersonating Army Officer

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan To Be Honoured By Diplomatic Circles…SEE Why!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *