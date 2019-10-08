Don’t Put Pressure On Me: Randy UNILAG Lecturer Breaks Silence On Sex Saga

by Eyitemi
Dr Boniface Igbenehue – UNILAG senior lecturer and Foursquare Gospel Church pastor
Dr. Boniface Igbenehue – UNILAG senior lecturer and Foursquare Gospel Church pastor

The University of Lagos lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, who was caught on camera soliciting sex from an undercover BBC reporter who posed as an admission seeker has finally broken his silence by saying he is not ready to bow to pressure by speaking on the situation.

According to The Cable, he added that should he comment on the situation, it could translate to running foul of the Unilag law.

Read Also: As A Father, I Am Very Appalled; Saraki Reacts To Sex-For-Marks Lecturer Exposed By BBC

The embattled lecturer has since been suspended by the Foursquare Gospel Church where he pastors with Unilag also asking him to step aside pending investigation

His words:

“I work for the University of Lagos; if you want any reaction, talk to the university,”

“Contact the information unit and they will tell you the correct position. If I talk, I will be running foul of the varsity law. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on me to say beyond what I have said.”

Boniface Igbeneghu
